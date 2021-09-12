Stebbings: Faith formation opportunities in Cayuga County

“Our hearts are restless until they rest in you,” St. Augustine famously stated. Often as we journey through life and achieve life’s various milestones, we find that our hearts indeed are restless, still searching for that something or someone that will bring us lasting peace and joy. Only the Lord Jesus offers us peace beyond all understanding in the midst of the storms of life, for he is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” The journey of faith is about relationship — coming to know and love the Lord Jesus more and more.

Everyone is invited to continue or begin their journey of growing in their relationship with Jesus. Whether you consider yourself a person of strong faith, or a person who is seeking, whether you feel you have it all together, or you feel hopeless and lost, everyone is welcome. There is something for everyone.

Adult Faith Formation begins in the middle of September and runs through May. This fall we will begin with a six-week course on the sacraments. The great sacraments of the church — baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, reconciliation, anointing of the sick, matrimony and holy orders — have endured for hundreds of years and structured countless lives. Everything in the church’s life comes from and returns to them. But there is far more to these ancient rites than meets the eye.