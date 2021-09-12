Stebbings: Faith formation opportunities in Cayuga County

“Our hearts are restless until they rest in you,” St. Augustine famously stated. Often as we journey through life and achieve life’s various milestones, we find that our hearts indeed are restless, still searching for that something or someone that will bring us lasting peace and joy. Only the Lord Jesus offers us peace beyond all understanding in the midst of the storms of life, for he is “the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” The journey of faith is about relationship — coming to know and love the Lord Jesus more and more.
Everyone is invited to continue or begin their journey of growing in their relationship with Jesus. Whether you consider yourself a person of strong faith, or a person who is seeking, whether you feel you have it all together, or you feel hopeless and lost, everyone is welcome. There is something for everyone.
Adult Faith Formation begins in the middle of September and runs through May. This fall we will begin with a six-week course on the sacraments. The great sacraments of the church — baptism, confirmation, Eucharist, reconciliation, anointing of the sick, matrimony and holy orders — have endured for hundreds of years and structured countless lives. Everything in the church’s life comes from and returns to them. But there is far more to these ancient rites than meets the eye.
The Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults begins at the end of September. RCIA is for men and woman who are not baptized, baptized Catholics who haven’t received other sacraments, or those baptized in another Christian tradition who would like to learn more and desire to enter into full communion with the Roman Catholic Church.
A field hospital in Auburn
Pope Francis has a beautiful description of the church as a “field hospital”: “I see clearly that the thing the church needs most today is the ability to heal wounds and to warm the hearts of the faithful; it needs nearness, proximity. I see the church as a 'field hospital' after battle. It is useless to ask a seriously injured person if he has high cholesterol and about the level of his blood sugars. You have to heal his wounds. And you have to start from the ground up. The mission of the church is to heal wounds of the heart, to open doors, to free people, to say that God is good, God forgives all, God is the father.”
The Blessed Solanus Casey Doorway Ministry is a one-stop Catholic center for those individuals, couples and families who are looking to enhance their overall wellbeing and to learn new ways of coping with everyday issues, as well as serious problems that are impacting their daily life balance. The Doorway can help with: loss and grief, complicated mourning, stress, addictive tendencies, mental health issues, financial concerns, caregiver fatigue, relational issues with God, couple concerns, family issues, work-family-life balance, health and wellness, and spiritual planning.
The Doorway Ministry also serves as a missionary disciple training center for those who feel called to comfort, welcome and bring healing to those are marginalized. For interest in the Doorway Ministry, contact Deacon Dennis Donahue, LMHC, at dennis.donahue@dor.org.
GriefShare is a weekly seminar and support group designed to help you rebuild your life. The group is a means of help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. It is open to anyone who has suffered the loss of a spouse, parent, child, sibling, significant other or friend. For more information, contact Bernie Tomasso at berniet@gmail.com or (315) 246-3440.
Surviving Divorce is an exciting new ministry that will bring hope and healing to those who have experienced the pain and loneliness of a broken marriage. The ministry features 12 video presentations that cover topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, dealing with children and a former spouse, and annulment and remarriage. This program is for the newly separated and divorced and those still struggling with issues many years later. For more information, email survivingdivorceaub@gmail.com.
If you have questions, or if you are ready to take your relationship with Jesus Christ to new heights, please contact the Faith Formation Office at (315) 252-3439 or carlo.stebbings@dor.org. You can also find information on our webpage, stmaryauburn.org.
Carlo Stebbings is the faith formation director for St. Mary’s Church, SS. Mary & Martha Parish (St. Francis/St. Hyacinth), Our Lady of the Snow Parish (St. Joseph's, Weedsport; and St. Patrick's, Cato) and Good Shepherd Catholic Community (St. Michael's, Union Springs; St. Patrick's, Aurora; St. Patrick's, Moravia; and Our Lady of the Lakes, King Ferry). He can be reached at carlo.stebbings@dor.org.