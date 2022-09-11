Stebbings: Growing in faith together

Why am I here? What’s the meaning of life? These are questions that all of us must answer. Jesus says in the gospel of John that he is “the Way, the Truth and the Life.” He is inviting all of us into a deep and abiding relationship to lift the veil to these questions. He wants us to live life to the fullest, and not merely be alive. Jesus is inviting us to encounter life changing love, to engage with His teachings, so that we will live intentionally as a disciple to share the gospel with everyone we meet. Jesus wants to give your life meaning.

Many people, young and old, are searching for meaning in their lives. It is in authentic relationships that one begins to answer these questions and find the meaning to their life. The relationship with Jesus Christ and His church grows and matures most effectively in relationship with others.

Family relationships are the most important place for the work of engaging with life’s biggest questions and challenges, therefore families are at the center of everything we do. Young people come to learn that they are not alone in their search for meaning in their life. They discover that there are answers to life’s biggest questions. Young people and families come together and learn who they are, why they are here, and where they are going.

What is being offered for the 2022-2023 Faith Formation Year:

Pre-K (ages 3 and 4) Allelu! is anchored with child/family activity sheets that are simply and easily connected to real life. Activity sheets provide engaging and understandable prayers, activities, and saint stories, as well as brief, teachable insights for the entire family. Designed like placemats for the dinner table, Allelu! activity sheets can be integrated into positive family rituals such as eating meals together. In fact, some of the most significant moments of Jesus’ ministry centered around meals with others. Meal-time activity sheets also reinforce the Eucharist — a very special meal that is at the center of Catholic worship.

Kindergarten Faith Club is a hybrid program of home study and gathering with other kindergarteners two Sundays a month to share and grow in faith together.

Family of Faith is the first through fifth grade program which combines whole family at home learning, and two community gatherings a month.

EDGE (sixth and seventh grades) is a Catholic middle school youth ministry program. It provides a safe fun place for youth to find solid Catholic community, to get answers to their questions about faith, and, most importantly, to experience Jesus in a profound and personal way. Parent sheets help continue the conversation at home.

Eighth and ninth grade years are focused on the Sacrament of Confirmation and living as a disciple of Jesus Christ.

High school is a time of further discovering who you are and your mission in life. High School gatherings focus on scripture, fellowship, and serving others.

Adult Faith Formation will begin in the middle of September and run through May. We will begin with a 10-week study of Bishop Barron’s Catholicism Series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults begins Sept. 14. RCIA is for men and woman who are not baptized, baptized Catholics but haven’t received other sacraments, or baptized in another Christian tradition who would like to learn more about the Catholic Church and who may desire to enter into full communion in the Catholic Church.

Everyone is invited to continue or begin their journey of growing in their relationship with Jesus with us. Whether you and your family are of strong faith, or you are seekers of truth, whether you feel you have it all together, or you feel hopeless and lost, everyone is welcome. We have something for everyone.

For more information on all that we offer, if you have questions, or if you are ready to take your relationship with Jesus Christ to new heights, please contact the Faith Formation Office at (315) 252-7593 or carlo.stebbings@dor.org. You can also find information our webpage https://www.stmaryauburn.org.