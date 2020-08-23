Steely resolve: Century-old Auburn manufacturer forges ahead during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This is the fourth story in a miniseries about some of the Auburn area's oldest businesses. We're not only sharing their histories and how they've evolved over the past 100 years or more, but also how they're doing under the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories will continue to run Sundays in The Citizen's Lake Life section.

Auburn manufacturer Hammond & Irving Inc. is a link in a chain, just like one made from the steel it forges into rings at its 254 North St. facility.

What's interesting to Hammond & Irving President Ed Gallagher, though, is the size of its link — and the size of the ones on either side. The Auburn manufacturer is small, employing about 75 people. But it buys its steel from big suppliers and sells its products to big industries, he said in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday.

"We're proud to be a company from Auburn," he said, "dealing with all these worldly companies. It's an interesting niche."