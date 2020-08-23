Steely resolve: Century-old Auburn manufacturer forges ahead during COVID-19

Editor's note: This is the fourth story in a miniseries about some of the Auburn area's oldest businesses. We're not only sharing their histories and how they've evolved over the past 100 years or more, but also how they're doing under the economic stress of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stories will continue to run Sundays in The Citizen's Lake Life section.
Auburn manufacturer Hammond & Irving Inc. is a link in a chain, just like one made from the steel it forges into rings at its 254 North St. facility.
What's interesting to Hammond & Irving President Ed Gallagher, though, is the size of its link — and the size of the ones on either side. The Auburn manufacturer is small, employing about 75 people. But it buys its steel from big suppliers and sells its products to big industries, he said in an interview with The Citizen on Tuesday.
"We're proud to be a company from Auburn," he said, "dealing with all these worldly companies. It's an interesting niche."
The companies that buy Hammond & Irving's products include Caterpillar construction equipment and range in location from the 50 states to Mexico and Germany. It actually does very little business in Auburn, Gallagher said. That's partly because its rings are bigger than the ones used to make products like cars. The company specializes in seamless rolled rings as big as 65 inches in diameter, 15 inches in height and 800 pounds in weight. On its hydraulic open die presses, it can create rings up to twice that size. So their uses are similarly big: steel mills, drilling equipment and more.
Gallagher is the third generation of his family to run the company. His grandfather, Edward, did so after returning home from World War I around the same time it was founded by hammersmith Charles Hammond and mill supplier Robert Irving in 1919. Edward was then succeeded by Ed's father, Bob. And after Ed got his engineering degree from Carnegie Mellon and spent about 25 years doing that and sales at Hammond & Irving, he became president about five years ago. What he thought would be a year with the family business turned into 30, he said with a laugh.
Much of the Auburn company's workforce has been there just as long. Some are second- and third-generation employees. They stay in spite of what can be a sweltering place to work, with furnaces running at 2,100 degrees Fahrenheit. But even though they've traded their hammers for computer-controlled equipment, it still takes skill to work with steel, Gallagher said.
"A company can't exist for 122 years without doing something right for its clients and its staff."
Technology has been a continuous area of improvement and investment at Hammond & Irving. In the 1920s, it upgraded from a few small steam hammers to several large ones covering a range of sizes and shapes, allowing it to expand from local markets to the East Coast. In the 1960s, it purchased a ring roller, decreasing the hours or days it took to change measurements down to mere minutes. In the 1970s and 80s, it acquired its hydraulic presses. And in 1999, a new state-of-the-art roller gave the company the ability to forge an even more superior ring.
Today, however, the major challenge facing Hammond & Irving is the same one facing most businesses: the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because "we live in a world of Caterpillar," Gallagher said, the company has seen its business slow down in step with most construction and manufacturing. Meanwhile, he's staggered his employees across shifts to minimize exposure to each other, and introduced protective equipment. It's a "culture change," Gallagher continued — but one the century-old manufacturer plans to forge through.
"I've been here 30 years and I don't have a playbook for what's going on right now," he said. "Hopefully we can all get through this, but I think it's going to take some time."
