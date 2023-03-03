David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Doreen Podolak-Fox has been getting her steps in lately. On Tuesday, she took some of her most memorable ones.

That morning, the Auburn woman walked onto the set of "The Today Show" to meet, for the first time, two women who have become "like family" to her. They were Pam Dorsey, of Pittsburgh, and Christie Pham, of South Carolina. The three have been exchanging messages of support and details of their lives through the Facebook group for Start Today, the NBC show's walking challenge, since last year.

"I feel like they're my family, like sisters I've had forever," Podolak-Fox told The Citizen on Thursday. "We've shared a lot of intimate things about happy and not-so-happy situations."

The show arranged the meeting, flying the three women into New York City. They knew in advance that they were going to meet each other, Podolak-Fox said, but the show asked them to stay apart until Tuesday morning. When she and Dorsey walked onto the set from opposite sides to meet Pham, as hosts Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones looked on, the three shared an emotional hug. They then sat with their hands clasped together, all wearing pink in what Podolak-Fox said was a coincidence. After the show, they went to brunch and she led them on a tour of city landmarks like the Statue of Liberty.

Roker said the show would like to continue reuniting the three women. But they wouldn't need that as a reason, Podolak-Fox said. The success they share has already made them inseparable.

For Podolak-Fox, that success began last spring. A North Syracuse native and retired nurse, she moved to Auburn in 2019. The same year she had a knee replaced, inflicting pain and inviting pounds.

Then she began walking through Start Today. She said the challenge asks people to make a small amount of effort, even walking to the mailbox, then build on that effort with baby steps. In June, she appeared on "Today" to share the story of her first 30 days with a national audience. That led to countless expressions of gratitude, some when she was walking in Hoopes Park with her three dogs.

"I was really humbled, because who am I?" she said, adding that her "amazing" husband, Keith Fox, responds by telling her, "That's the nurse in you."

Also grateful was Pham, who told the show's hosts she wouldn't be where she was today without Podolak-Fox. They, along with Dorsey, are among more than 130,000 members of the Start Today group on Facebook. Podolak-Fox said the group is helpful as a source of knowledge and a place to celebrate "non-scale victories," like putting on a seatbelt a little easier or fitting into a pair of jeans again.

With the support of her two "sisters," Podolak-Fox is now down 62 pounds and continues to walk and avoid bad carbohydrates. She said seeing them on Tuesday has only strengthened her commitment.

"This world is so full of negativity," she said, "but this group just empowers everybody. Get out there, it's OK."