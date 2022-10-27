Sterling Nature Center added to state Birding Trail

The Sterling Nature Center in Cayuga County is one of 13 new additions to the New York State Birding Trail.

The trail consists of 325 locations across the state that offer quality birding experiences for New Yorkers and visitors, the state Department of Environmental Conservation said in a news release.

“Fall is one of the most beautiful and scenic times to experience the outdoors in New York and it’s a prime time to visit the new State Birding Trail sites,” Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Birdwatching is one of New York’s fastest-growing recreation and tourism activities and these areas are open for visitors of all ages, abilities, backgrounds, and experience levels to enjoy. I encourage New Yorkers and visitors to take the opportunity to explore these new locations and experience the state’s world-class birding opportunities.”

Located at 15730 Jensvold Road in Sterling, the nature center includes a great blue heron rookery, as well as glimpses of other wildlife. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The state Birding Trail, completed this summer, also includes the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, Montezuma Audubon Center, Northern Montezuma Wildlife Management Area and Montezuma Heritage Park in the Cayuga County area.

For more information, visit cayugacounty.us/446/sterling-nature-center or ibirdny.org, or call the center at (315) 947-6143.