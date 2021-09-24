Sterling Nature Center hosting fall events on eagles, more

As fall and migration season begin, the Sterling Nature Center will host several educational events:

• 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25: Lake Shore Geology with geologist Fred Haynes, who will talk about the geology of Lake Ontario and other features of the center's shoreline. After a discussion at the pavilion, participants will go to the lakeshore to examine the rocks and other highlights.

• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3: "A Day with the Eagles." Naturalist Jim D'Angelo will answer questions about the eagles, herons and other wildlife using the wetland at the center's observation deck, share observations and discuss their natural history and habits.

• 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10: "Beach Dynamics" with Susan Gateley, author of "The Natural History of Lake Ontario," who will explore how bars disappear and can be restored. The program will highlight the barrier bar and its creation and destruction on Lake Ontario. Barrier bars on the lake protect some of its most productive nursery areas and create favorable environments for recreation and real estate development. A beach walk will follow if conditions allow.

All events take place at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling, and are free and open to the public.

For more information, email snc@cayugacounty.us or call (315) 947-6143.

