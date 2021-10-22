Sterling Nature Center to offer apple cider pressings, Owl Prowls

With fall and migration season underway, the Sterling Nature Center will host several educational events:

• Apple cider pressings will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24. Participants will help create fresh cider with an antique press and apples from the center's trees. While going through the process of grinding, pressing, pasteurizing and tasting the cider, participants will learn about the history of apples, products, the industry and the many varieties of the fruit.

• Owl Prowls will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and Saturday, Nov. 13. Participants will learn about owl adaptations, hunting skills, roosting spots and identifying calls during an indoor presentation, then hike at night in search of the nocturnal animals. Preregistration is required due to limited group size.

• A Full Moon Walk will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Under the light of the November full moon, often called the frost moon or beaver moon, participants will hike and possibly see signs of owls, foxes, deer and other creatures.

All events take place at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling, and are free and open to the public.

For more information, email snc@cayugacounty.us or call (315) 947-6143.

Cayuga County nature photography contest winners announced The Sterling Nature Center announced the winners of its 2021 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest on Oct. 16 at the center.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0