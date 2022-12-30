Sterling Nature Center's annual photo contest underway

The Sterling Nature Center is now accepting submissions for its 2023 Cayuga Naturally photo contest.

All photos must be taken within Cayuga County and capture nature-related subjects, such as places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting or other activities, as well as animals, flowers and other living things.

Photos must also be taken within Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023. They should be unframed and mounted on a firm backing, no smaller than 3 by 5 inches and no larger than 8 by 10. Entries must be received by Oct. 7, 2023.

For an official entry form, email snc@cayugacounty.us or send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to SNC Photo, P.O. Box 216, Sterling, NY 13156. For more information, call (315) 947-6143.

