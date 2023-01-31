Stowell: Sharing my Auburn YMCA story

If you know me, you know I’m very passionate about the Y. I spent childhood summers at Camp Y-Owasco and worked as a counselor and program director, making lifelong friendships and learning invaluable life and leadership skills. Camp is a fraternity, with a strong alumni group that continues to provide for its members. This year's annual campaign is dedicated to sending kids to camp so they can gain those same life-changing experiences.

Service to this community is a core value in my family. My grandfather Dr. Jim Rose was an OB-GYN, and he delivered many children in this community. My grandmother Dr. Marie Rose, an ER doctor, fixed them up. My father in-law, Jim Stowell, was a trooper and the county undersheriff. My mother in-law, Elaine Stowell, and husband, Greg Stowell, were/are teachers. Greg, whom I met at camp, coaches varsity cross-country, and indoor and outdoor track for both Auburn and Weedsport. We both help coach or organize many local athletic programs, including Finger Lakes Minor Soccer League, CCYO basketball, Weedsport Girls Run for Fun, Weedsport Youth Pulsars running, Stingrays Swimming strength training and many informal youth and adult group runs.

Much to the exhaustion of my family, friends and peers, I am always striving for better, for more, continually working to improve myself and my community. As a diverse leader in my background and experiences, this role is a perfect fit. In addition to my camp experience and passion for our community, I had also worked in the preschool, front desk, gym, aquatics (interim director) and youth programming at our Y. There were many great Y leaders who made me the professional I am. Now, my family uses these programs. My girls get upset if they ever miss a Friday kids night out, and my son begs to go to child watch, which I love, because it gives me the chance to workout. Through camp, swim team, preschool and other opportunities the Y affords, my kids have made great friends with kids in different school districts with diverse backgrounds. The scholarships that the Y offers makes this opportunity available to all.

I am inviting you to come experience the Y. Every voice matters, and we want you to be happy with your time here. Our staff would be happy to get to know you. A great thing about our Y is that at its heart we are a community center; every walk of life comes through our doors and interacts with each other. The Y is for everyone. We are looking forward to working with the community on diversity, equity and inclusion to affirm that every person will be afforded the opportunity to share our core values of respect, responsibility, honesty and caring. We are looking for community partnerships to help build a healthy spirit, mind and body for all.

The Y is going through an exciting time. We have an interim CEO who brings a lot of national Y knowledge and experience, and has invigorated our staff. It has been a tough few years, so we are looking to restart, refocus and reinvigorate our YMCA coming out of COVID-19 with a single branch focus.

Some family programming we offer are School's Out days, a fun and safe experience for your kids to spend the day. The Snowball Softball Tournament is a great opportunity to be active outside during the winter months. Some hidden gems at our Y include Leader’s Club, which provides high school youth leadership opportunities in both organization and application. Our health clinics focus on all areas of health from physical to mental, including diabetes seminars. Some special events we are excited to bring back that are open to all are the Bowl-a-thon, Healthy Kids Day and the Youth Lock-in.

This year is the centennial of Camp Y-Owasco. We're kicking off this celebration with our annual meeting, March 21, which will be a dinner at the Springside Inn. We invite you to join us in the celebration and reminisce on the past 100 years, as we leap into our next 100 years. Please contact the Y for tickets. We would love to hear your camp stories and share memorabilia. We will be hosting an alumni weekend at camp and celebrating in many big and small ways throughout the year. Please contact us if you would like to hear more.

If you see me out and about, from the Y to Wegmans or running, please introduce yourself and share your Y story.