The Cayuga County Veterans Advisory Board functions through the contributions of 12 veterans who have been appointed to three-year terms. Members are from each branch of the military (Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force, and Guard/Reserves) and represent each region of the County (northern, central and southern). The purpose of the VAB is to act as an advocate and liaison on all local veteran issues and to work cooperatively with other county boards, councils and county staff with regards to policies, programs and concerns relating to veterans interest and to maintain a working relationship with other agencies serving veterans within the county.
The next meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 7, at the Auburn VA Clinic located at 47 E. Genesee St., Auburn. Initiatives being addressed by the board include: increasing awareness of veteran's services across Cayuga County through marketing, increasing services for woman veterans, and advocating to change the law preventing the American Legion and many membership-based agencies from operating any one single type of game of chance which results in awarding a series of prizes. Many veterans believe this law is hindering the posts' ability to raise money that goes back into the local community through donations. Jim Orman, member of the Union Springs American Legion and the elected Cayuga County treasurer, will spearhead this initiative.
Tom Minicucci, managing partner of Health Central, would like to purpose $385,000 in grant funding to expand Health Central and develop a program in Cayuga County for veterans. Tom would like to hear from veterans in our community on what medical services and/or health programs they need or would like to see in Cayuga County. Please call Cayuga County Veteran Services at (315) 253-1281 or email Veterans@cayugacounty.us with any suggestions. Please let us know if you would like to be on an email or mailing list for distribution of periodic information.
The Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency assists veterans, their dependents and survivors through counseling, claims assistance, and education, advocacy and connection to services. There are many state and federal benefits and programs available to veterans and their dependents. To find out if you are eligible for any of these benefits, visit or call our office. We will assist you in completing all required application forms. More information is available on our site at https://www.cayugacounty.us/318/Veterans-Service-Agency. The office also offers transportation services for veterans from their home to the Syracuse VA Hospital. Transportation services are offered Monday through Thursday.
Christmas is right around the corner; financial and emotional stress can dampen the Christmas cheer of families living in poverty. We asking for donations for gently used Christmas trees and/or Christmas tree decorations to provide to veterans in our community. Any financial donations will be used to purchase trees and Christmas presents. If you are a veteran in need of a Christmas tree please call.