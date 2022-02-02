Stroke of brilliance: Auburn student wins top award at CNY art competition

The painting that earned an Auburn High School senior top honors at a state art show was finished at the last minute.

Bryn Whitman, 17, a senior at Auburn High School, was one of four students to receive an American Vision Award for best of show at the 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards in January. Thousands of high school and junior high school students across 14 counties submitted work for the show, which was judged by 40 art professionals.

Whitman told The Citizen she finished her winning painting, "Sunny Mountains," on Dec. 23, the day before the deadline to turn in work. Staying after school with art teacher Cari Parkman that day, the last before winter break, Whitman worked on the piece as Parkman gave notes. She was surprised at the acknowledgement her work received, including a gold key, or first place.

"I really didn't expect much. I was like, 'Oh, I just kind of put it together at the last second.' I didn't expect it was going to win anything," Whitman said.

Although she personally didn't think the piece was quite at the level she wanted it to be by the time she turned it in, as she admits she is a perfectionist, Whitman was nevertheless happy to hear about the award. Her piece is featured in an exhibit of the awards' top artwork at the Whitney Applied Technology Center at Onondaga Community College through March 4.

Despite the success of "Sunny Mountains," Whitman had never done an oil painting in that style before. She described the piece as "very impressionistic, sort of abstract-looking." Whitman had seen that sort of work from artists on social media, she said, and wanted to try her hand at it.

"When you're up close to it, you can't really tell what's going on. So you literally have to stand back and look at it and then you see everything coming together like the mountains in the background, there's a tree in the front," she said.

Parkman wasn't surprised by the painting's success, saying it was "an exceptional work." Having worked with Whitman on an independent study credit course for years now, Parkman said she could see the painting's potential as Whitman worked on it.

"Her style has evolved immensely, but she always has this energetic brushstroke, and the way that she puts it on a canvas or a piece of paper, it's never the same. It's always unique, but it's always there," Parkman said. "The way she was doing her painting, I knew that she just needed to continue it because it was going to be fantastic."

Out of the 11 pieces Whitman turned in for the contest, three received honors. "Sunny Mountains," along with the other first place entries, will advance to a national competition in the spring. Parkman noted that previous work Whitman has submitted for the Scholastic Art Awards has placed since she was in 10th grade.

Whitman has been good at art since she was little, she said, and she appreciates that it can be interpreted in different ways.

"I don't necessarily like to tell people what my art means. I kind of want them to look at it and be like, 'Oh, this reminds me of' whatever moment from their life, because I think that's important, for people to find their own meanings to different things. I think that's kind of a fun way to look at it," she said.

Whitman hopes to attend college and pursue a graphic design and illustration degree, though she is still narrowing down where she would like to go. Parkman believes the winner's future is bright.

"She will go as far as people allow her to go, and then she'll go further," Parkman said.

Several Cayuga County-area students win CNY art awards Thousands of students in 14 counties submitted work for the 2022 Central New York Scholastic Art Awards, and hundreds have been recognized aft…

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.