'Stupid Love': Author from Auburn finds success with romance novel

"Stupid Love," the popular new romance novel by Auburn native Danielle Dexter, shares the message that before you can love someone else, you have to love yourself.

For Dexter, though, there's something she has loved since maybe even before that: writing.

Encouraged by her teachers at Auburn High School, including creative writing instructor Preston Wilson, Dexter has authored three books since graduating in 2004. Now living in Oswego, she debuted with 2013's young adult coming-of-age story "The Chase," and followed that with 2019's Literary Titan Gold Award-winning "The Taming of Lions" under the pen name Danie Jaye.

But "Stupid Love" has been Dexter's biggest hit yet, she told The Citizen. Since its publication in February, the novel has won her another Literary Titan Gold Award and an honorable mention in the "chick lit" genre from book review site Reader's Favorite. It's also performed well on the bestseller list of Amazon, where the novel is available along with most major book retailers.

The name of the book was inspired by a conversation years ago between Dexter and a friend, who were both going through breakups. They took comfort in the idea that love can be "stupid," she said.

Dexter reflected on that idea while writing "The Taming of Lions." For years, she went back and forth whether to turn it into her next book. Then the story came to her: A woman, Rachel Parker, breaks up with her boyfriend and moves back to Syracuse, where she begins dating again. As she tries to figure out what she wants out of love and out of life, she realizes that she has to come first.

In the book, Dexter uses the analogy of a plummeting airplane. You have to put on your own oxygen mask before trying to put one on the person next to you, she said.

"You really have to love yourself first," Dexter said. "But we don't always realize that. So this is almost like reading something you write to yourself, or like you're talking to your best friend."

Setting the novel in Syracuse made the story more relatable, Dexter said. It doesn't name specific places in the city, where she lived before moving to Oswego, but local readers may recognize some.

More locations in Syracuse will be featured in the sequel to "Stupid Love." Due to its success, Dexter has agreed to write at least three more books in what's called the Salt City Diaries series for publisher Cupid's Arrow. She's plotted the series far enough to write another four, she said. The second book in the series is currently being edited, and should be released by early next year.

Dexter, who works full-time as a human resources consultant, said she'd like writing to be her career instead. For now, though, she's enjoying the success of "Stupid Love." She also hopes the fact she's from Auburn inspires young writers there. With the support of teachers who pushed her to explore all styles of writing, even the ones outside her comfort zone, she strengthened her love for it.

"I pushed through and worked at it," she said. "So if someone out there is thinking about getting into writing, know that it's possible."

To learn more For more information about Danielle Dexter and her books, visit daniejaye.com or find her on Instagram @daniejaye.