Carol Crossed, who tells the story of women's fight for the right to vote in new book "Vintage Tweets: Suffrage Era Postcards," will appear at a book signing from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Seneca Falls Historical Society, 55 Cayuga St., Seneca Falls.
In the book, Crossed uses more than 400 vintage postcards she's collected to create a narrative of the fight for women's suffrage in the 19th and early 20th centuries. A human rights and peace activist, she began collecting the postcards in the 1980s. In the early 2000s, she purchased and restored the birthplace of Susan B. Anthony in Adams, Massachusetts, as a house museum.
The signing takes place on the first day of the National Women's Suffrage Centennial, which commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote.
All proceeds from the sale of the book support programming at the Susan B. Anthony Birthplace museum.
For more information, visit vintagetweetsbook.com or email info@susanbanthonybirthplace.org.