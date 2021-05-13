 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supplies from Auburn Salvation Army donation now available
COMMUNITY

Supplies from Auburn Salvation Army donation now available

{{featured_button_text}}
Red Kettle 1.JPG

Richard Farrelly, 73, rings the bell for donations at Walmart in Auburn in December for those in need during the holiday season. Farrelly has manned the red kettle for The Salvation Army in Auburn for more than 25 years.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Salvation Army in Auburn is one of several New York branches of the international service organization that recently received a delivery of dry goods from an anonymous donor.

The donation includes liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners, sanitizing wipes, napkins and paper towels. It was delivered to Fingerlakes Mall in early May, and as of May 11, items are available to local nonprofits and pantries. Supplies are available on a first come, first served basis. To schedule a pickup, call (315) 253-0319.

The donation, which totaled $2 million, was made to the Empire State Division of the Salvation Army.

“We are so grateful for such a huge donation,” said Maj. Campbell of the Salvation Army in Auburn in a news release. “COVID-19 is still impacting our community and this donation will help people get back on track.”

For more information, call (315) 253-0319 or visit salvationarmyusa.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The shocking amount of money people spend on their pets annually

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Timothy J. 'Hank' Aaserud

AASERUD, Timothy J. "Hank," 58, of Hickory Ridge, AR, formally of Auburn, died Monday, May 3, 2021 in River Ridge Rehab and Care, Wynne, AR. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News