Supplies from Auburn Salvation Army donation now available

The Salvation Army in Auburn is one of several New York branches of the international service organization that recently received a delivery of dry goods from an anonymous donor.

The donation includes liquid soap, toilet paper, paper plates, cleaners, sanitizing wipes, napkins and paper towels. It was delivered to Fingerlakes Mall in early May, and as of May 11, items are available to local nonprofits and pantries. Supplies are available on a first come, first served basis. To schedule a pickup, call (315) 253-0319.

The donation, which totaled $2 million, was made to the Empire State Division of the Salvation Army.

“We are so grateful for such a huge donation,” said Maj. Campbell of the Salvation Army in Auburn in a news release. “COVID-19 is still impacting our community and this donation will help people get back on track.”

For more information, call (315) 253-0319 or visit salvationarmyusa.org.

