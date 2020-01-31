Susan's Servings: New bakery opens in Union Springs

Although Susan's Servings consumes a lot of Nanna-Pedder's week, she still works as a registered nurse for Lifetime Care, a nonprofit organization that serves home care and hospice patients on Mondays and Tuesdays. Although she had to sacrifice some work hours to focus on the bakery, Nanna-Pedder said Lifetime Care has been supportive, and she loves both jobs.

"I just try to do half and half," she said. "But just figured I'd rather try something and fail than not try it all."

Nanna-Pedder said she normally wakes up at 3 a.m. to prepare food for the bakery. Her specialties include cinnamon rolls and a different kind of scone each day. She also serves breakfast sandwiches on Fridays and makes breakfast pizza on Saturdays. As of Jan. 22, when she spoke with The Citizen, the bakery had sold out every day it was open, she said. With noticeable excitement in her voice, Nanna-Pedder said she has already earned regular customers who come in daily. Her favorite parts of the business, she continued, are meeting new people, seeing those return customers "and satisfying everybody's sweet tooth."

A challenging part of the venture, Nanna-Pedder said, is time management. She said she always tries to plan for the next day and prepare things ahead of time.