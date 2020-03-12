Sustainability Stars: Pure Market and Eatery in Auburn

The vibe of the conjoined Pure Market and Eatery space is very relaxed, warm and welcoming. “Our whole design aesthetic is to make people feel good,” Luke stated, “so we look for things that add to that good feeling.” When I complimented the artwork dotting the walls, Luke responded, “Incorporating art into the eatery is big — it helps to develop positive emotions.” Currently, Pure Market and Eatery is collaborating with the Schweinfurth Art Center to showcase a number of pieces by one of the center’s featured artists, Timothy Rodrigo.

The service ware is all reusable, featuring mismatched pottery mugs and bowls and silverware, much of it gleaned from area secondhand outlets like the Thrifty Shopper. Sugar, honey, salt and pepper are self-served from bulk containers — no single-serve condiment packets or straws are offered. The thick tops of the pair of large refectory tables gracing the center of the space were crafted on-site using 200-year-old boards reclaimed from a barn near North Rose. Similarly, reclaimed wormwood boards form the round dining tabletop in the cozy corner nook we occupied for our interview. I noted the repurposed metal lockers showcasing the Pure brand bottled foods. Luke called my attention to the stacked apple crates serving as display cases and the reused metal pipe and fittings that support dry goods shelving. Overhead lighting is equally eclectic, incorporating mesh fruit baskets and even an old metal bed spring enclosing the bulbs. The team repainted an old bureau and cut openings into the top to separately collect trash, recyclables and compostable food waste, with a top shelf where diners can deposit soiled reusable serving items. Noting the opening for “compost,” I inquired as to what Pure does with collected food waste. Luke explained that kitchen prep waste, comprised mostly of vegetables, goes to an area farmer for chicken feed. Luke admits that finding other methods to dispose of food waste, especially post-consumer food scrap from catering operations or the eatery, has been more problematic.