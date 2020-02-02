Sustainability Stars: Treleaven Wines in King Ferry

In our sustainability degree program, Wells College frames “sustainability” as making decisions that mindfully consider the human, environmental and financial impacts of our choices. Achieving sustainability within all three “pillars of sustainability” is admittedly aspirational and, some would argue, nigh onto impossible. As Nelson Mandela remarked, “It always seems impossible until it’s done.” This column showcases examples of area businesses embracing sustainable operational practices to show that making more sustainable decisions is indeed possible because these “stars” are already doing it.

For this inaugural column, I interviewed Vice President Lev Saltonstall to learn about the sustainability practices integrated at King Ferry Vineyards and Treleaven Wines. Along the way, Lev gave me a crash course in viticulture, explaining that what sets Finger Lakes vineyards apart from those in other regions is the focus on good vines producing a reasonably good yield of nice, clean fruit — something he admits “takes a fair amount of finagling.” Of vineyard management, he said it is “always about passion, about creating the greatest grapes. Grapevines are not machines — you have to use techniques that work with the vines, to train them to help with the winemaking process.”