Sutkus: Owasco Lake over 40 years

Dropping in every few years for visits, we watched the area as it struggled with the loss of jobs through the last recession and then rebounded. Somewhere along the way I heard about these newly invasive zebra mussels. Sure enough, the next time we visited, the lake had changed. We couldn’t go in the lake at times because there was a blue-green substance floating on the top of the water. We learned that these were algae blooms, and that in many cases they were toxic to humans. These harmful algal blooms, or HABs, were the most recent sign of a lake under stress.

Then, in 2019, we started to plan our retirement. We sold our beloved house in California and moved back here last summer. We’re busy settling into our new home in Owasco and doing it all while negotiating a pandemic. Once we bought the myriad clothing and equipment that we believed we needed to survive the impending winter, my husband turned his focus to learning about the area. One day, he asked why that beautiful park on the lake (Emerson Park) doesn’t seem to be utilized to a large degree. I noticed it, too. Sure, there were people walking around the park, getting their exercise on the beautiful new river walk, and a few folks barbecuing. But I remembered the place to be crowded with teenagers sunning on the beach, families filling the picnic areas, and children playing on the playground (and that awesome rocket slide).