What do the Owasco Watershed Lake Association, the Owasco Yacht Club, the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, Fiddlehead Farms, the Major Keys and Owasco Lake Brewing Co. all have in common? They will all be at the Business After Five event hosted by OWLA at the Owasco Yacht club from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.

This is the second annual event where OWLA and the chamber team up to celebrate Owasco Lake. Join your fellow OWLA and chamber members for an evening of networking, fun, food and fellowship on the shore of Owasco Lake. This year’s event will feature music provided by Major Keys, farmhouse-style small bites from Fiddlehead Farms, wine donated by the OWLA Board of Directors, and beer tastings offered by Owasco Lake Brewing Co. Bring your business card to be included in drawings that include an original painting of Owasco Lake, a framed relief of Owasco Lake, an Owasco Lake gift basket, Finger Lakes wine and other items.

This event is the perfect time to celebrate the summer solstice, build relationships in an informal, relaxed setting, and learn about OWLA as well as upcoming chamber of commerce news and events. OWLA President Ann Robson will give a brief overview of the work OWLA has accomplished and some of the plans OWLA has for the future. OWLA board members will be happy to talk one-on-one with you about what OWLA does and what we plan to do in the future. Everyone is welcome. Admission is $5 for chamber of commerce members and $7 for nonmembers.

OWLA is a hands-on, boots-dirty, take-action nonprofit organization. Although we are not lake “police," we do whatever we can to protect and restore our precious Owasco Lake. We educate and inform at every opportunity. From finding and suppressing the deadly hemlock woolly adelgid that, left unchecked, will kill the hemlock forests, to working with farmers to create runoff filtration buffers and helping to shore up streams and tributaries to reduce runoff, OWLA serves to protect the Owasco Lake watershed through science-based, cutting-edge technology, funding projects, fighting invasive species and tracking down excessive nutrients entering the lake.

Because OWLA is a citizen-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we are only as strong as our membership. A growing membership helps us raise our voice loud and clear, and OWLA board members will be on hand to help you join the cause. Membership dues start at only $5 for students to $50 for the entire family. If you live near the lake, recreate on the lake or depend on the lake for your drinking water and/or your business, you need to join OWLA!

Registration for the June 21 Business After Five at Owasco Yacht Club event is requested by contacting the chamber of commerce at (315) 252-7291 or cayugacountychamber.com. For more information regarding the event or information about OWLA, please contact Meg Vanek (meg_vanek@owla.org) or me (carol_sutkus@owla.org).