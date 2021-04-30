Sweet Treat Trail returns as office promotes tourism week

The Finger Lakes Sweet Treat Trail will launch its 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.

The trail consists of 20 partners in the Cayuga County area. They include Reese's Dairy Bar in Aurelius and XL Cookie Co. in Auburn, who have partnered to create a special ice cream cookie sandwich.

The trail also includes farm stands, U-pick fruit fields, cafés, bakeries and more. A full itinerary is available at flxsweettreat.com.

Visitors can get passes stamped at each stop on the trail. Gift baskets with items from all 20 partners will be raffled on Dec. 1, one for those who visit at least 10 and one for those who visit all 20.

The trail finished in the top 10 of a 2015 USA Today poll for the best food trail in the country, and has won a Tourism Excellence Award from the New York State Tourism Industry Association.