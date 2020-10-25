 Skip to main content
Syracuse Area Music Awards board announces 2021 details
The board of the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYs) has announced that the annual awards show will take place Friday, March 5, but it will be streamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Local musicians can submit recordings from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019, for the awards at syracuseareamusic.com/submissions. Submission forms will be available there Dec. 1, and the deadline for submissions is Jan. 6.

All entries must be available on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal; no physical recordings will be accepted. Artists must select one of 12 categories to be judged in, and categories are subject to change at the judges' discretion. Additional awards will include People's Choice, the Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist, the Jack O. Bocchino Spirit of the Sammys Award, and the Community Spirit Award.

The awards show will be streamed live, and for free, from SubCat Studios in Syracuse, and will include performances by area musicians. 

For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or follow the awards on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

