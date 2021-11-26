 Skip to main content
MUSIC

Syracuse Area Music Awards to begin accepting 2021 submissions

Local musicians will soon be able to submit recordings for the 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards on Dec. 1.

The submission deadline is Jan. 6. Recordings must be from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021, and be available on Apple Music, Spotify or Tidal. No physical recordings will be accepted.

Artists must select one category to be judged in. Categories are subject to change at the discretion of the judges.

The 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards show will take place Friday, March 4, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.

The show, which will include performances by several local artists, will also be livestreamed. Awards will be presented in 12 recording categories, as well as four people's choice categories. The Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist, the Jack O. Bocchino Spirit of the Sammys Award and the Community Spirit Award will be presented as well.

The show will be preceded by the annual Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame dinner Thursday, March 3, at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse.

For more information, or to submit recordings for the awards, visit syracuseareamusic.com, email info@syracuseareamusic.com or follow the awards on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

