Cato-Meridian Elementary School will be the site of a Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3.
Hosted by Par-K Enterprises, the event will see parents and friends of the school have the opportunity to earn money for students by taking brief test drives in the Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid. Staff will be available to assist drivers and answer any questions.
For each test drive, Chrysler will donate $10 to the elementary school PTO. All test drive participants are also entered into a sweepstakes for a $70,000 vehicle credit. The company has raised more than $7 million through fundraising test drives since 1993.
For more information, visit cars4classrooms.com.