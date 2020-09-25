Takeout pasta dinners to support Auburn parish

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Takeout pasta dinners will be available from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn.

The event is presented by the Cultural Italian American Organization to raise money for the parish due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all food is being donated by the local organization.

Dinners include ziti, meatball, sausage, salad, Italian bread and cookies baked by the Sacred Heart Society. They cost $15 and will be packaged for pickup outside the entrance to Nacca Hall behind the church.

Preorders are requested. To plan appropriately, the organization requests preorders by calling Felix and Marianne Mucedola at (315) 406-4859, Anna Saltarello at (315) 252-7778 or Mary Chirco at (315) 252-2713. Dinners will be available to others until there are no more.

For more information, call (315) 252-7593.

