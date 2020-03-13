Talk in Seneca Falls to cover connection between HABs, mussels
ENVIRONMENT

Talk in Seneca Falls to cover connection between HABs, mussels

{{featured_button_text}}
Skaneateles Lake harmful algal bloom

A harmful algal bloom on Skaneateles Lake in September.

 Provided

A presentation on the connection between harmful algal blooms and invasive mussels will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St., Seneca Falls.

Dr. Kim Schulz of SUNY-ESF will give the talk as part of a continuing series on water quality in the Finger Lakes organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the Seneca County Farm Bureau and the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Schulz will discuss how excess nutrients, namely phosphorus, can lead to cyanobacteria that creates harmful algal blooms. Invasive mussels, meanwhile, may influence phosphorus levels.

The presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit senecacountycce.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Community calendar

  • Updated

(Editor's note: The Citizen's calendar of events is being updated to reflect any cancellations due to coronavirus. If you have a cancellation …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News