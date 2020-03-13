Talk in Seneca Falls to cover connection between HABs, mussels

A presentation on the connection between harmful algal blooms and invasive mussels will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at the Seneca Falls Community Center, 35 Water St., Seneca Falls.

Dr. Kim Schulz of SUNY-ESF will give the talk as part of a continuing series on water quality in the Finger Lakes organized by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County, the Seneca County Farm Bureau and the Seneca County Soil and Water Conservation District.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schulz will discuss how excess nutrients, namely phosphorus, can lead to cyanobacteria that creates harmful algal blooms. Invasive mussels, meanwhile, may influence phosphorus levels.

The presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit senecacountycce.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0