This year, we are recognizing April 3-9 as National Public Health Week! Public health workers strive to promote and protect the health of the population. Staff at the Cayuga County Health Department work hard to provide access to health programs and services, administer life-saving vaccines, monitor public water supplies, provide timely and accurate education, and investigate disease outbreaks. Our department offers a variety of services that aim to promote, protect and improve the health of our community.

The Community Health Services division is known by the community for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff were devoted to providing testing clinics and conducting case investigations along with contact tracing. Information was being provided in its most up-to-date form. Most recently, COVID-19 efforts have been focused on vaccination. While our nurses continue to respond to the pandemic, they also manage other job duties. Our nurses perform multiple services, including communicable disease investigations; prenatal, maternal and child health support; routine immunization clinics; and more. CCHD registered nurses work closely with our environmental health staff to monitor outbreaks of food-related illnesses and other communicable diseases. Two of our staffed nurses are certified lactation counselors. With this certification, they can offer one-on-one breastfeeding support and education to aid in a successful breastfeeding journey for mom and baby.

Community members can spot our environmental staff out and about performing restaurant and septic system inspections or collecting water samples. These services help to ensure safe drinking water and food for the public. Staff regulate many public community places like campgrounds, public swimming pools and public beaches, hotels and motels, mobile home parks and more. Environmental staff enforce tobacco laws including the Adolescents Tobacco Use Prevention Act and the Clean Indoor Air Act. Staff address environmental concerns that arise in the home regarding radon and lead. Staff also administer the rabies control program and contract with local partners to offer rabies vaccine clinics for local pet owners.

Woman, Infants and Children is another program that strives toward increasing the quality of life of the community by focusing on the youngest members in our community and their mothers/caretakers. Our new offices located at 100 North St., next to Play Space, provide a relaxing environment for participants and staff. The program provides benefits for pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and babies, mothers with a baby younger than 6 months, and children younger than 5, including foster children and children living with caretakers such as fathers, grandparents or other family members. Services through WIC include nutrition assistance and education, breastfeeding counseling and support, monthly electronic benefits for nutritious food and referrals to other programs throughout the county.

Programs for Children with Special Health Care Needs is another division of the department and includes early intervention, the Child Find Program, Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs and the Preschool Special Education Program. These services are for children/youth with disabilities, coordinated by our staff and offered in the child’s natural environment (at home, day care or a preschool/school setting). Services are based on the child’s need and provided by specialized health care professionals.

One aspect of public health that the entire health department works on together is emergency preparedness. This program works closely with community organizations and members on how to be prepared for and respond to emergencies that could happen in the area. Examples of emergencies are pandemic illnesses, natural disasters, and chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergencies. All of our training and preparation helped us respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public health is the work of educating the community by promoting healthy styles of living and the efforts of preventing the spread of disease and lowering the risk of injuries. Staff work to raise awareness and provide information to the community in a variety of ways. Our work focuses on decreasing the risk of lead poisoning through the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, the Healthy Neighborhoods Program for safety, and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee grant for child bike/pedestrian safety and education.

To view a complete list of services offered through the Cayuga County Health Department, or to view job openings in the department, visit our website at cayugacounty.us/health, call (315) 253-1560 or email cchealth@cayugacounty.us.