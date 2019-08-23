When Margaret Liberatore was thinking of a name for the homemade cookie business she started in Auburn in June, she wanted to make sure it paid homage to the grandmothers who taught her how to bake.
That's why she decided on Oma Nonna Heirloom Cookies, using the German and Italian words for "grandmother" to reflect her combined heritage. The "Heirloom"? That, she said, is just because the cookies are such a treasure.
Each week in the summer, Liberatore brings approximately 850 cookies she bakes in her home to the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center.
The recipes all come from her grandmothers, and are primarily classic Italian cookie varieties. There are sesame cookies, fudge or orange marmalade-filled cookies, lemon Sophias and chocolate whiskey balls. The one German variety is a type of rolled sugar cookie that's buttery, airy and crisp, closer to a potato chip in texture than an American sugar cookie.
"I have never had anything like it in my life," Liberatore said.
Growing up, Liberatore spent plenty of time with her Italian grandmother, who was always baking cookies for Christmas, weddings and more. During summers, her German grandmother would visit from Pennsylvania and make her own cookies, as well as other traditional German dishes like homemade strudel.
Now, Liberatore said, she sees baking using their recipes as a labor of love, and a way to pay homage to the women who taught her.
"Every time I'm baking cookies I'm thinking about my grandmothers," she said.
So far, the cookies have been a hit, Liberatore said. She brought nearly 450 cookies her first time attending the market, and was sold out by noon, she said.
Liberatore said she thinks they've been so popular because Italian cookies are rare compared to simpler varieties like chocolate chip and oatmeal. Not only are those types less labor-intensive, she said, but Italian cookies are usually only made around holidays or special occasions, so shoppers are eager to buy hers when they can, she said.
Besides the uniqueness of her cookies, Liberatore said, she thinks customers are also attracted to their freshness. Each week, she is still baking and packaging the cookies well into Friday night to ensure they're as fresh as possible, she said.
Once at the market, the cookies are available in a variety of different packages, including five-cookie samplers, quarter-pound boxes, full pounds and more.
When summer ends, Liberatore, a full-time teacher, still plans to continue baking. Using her Facebook page, she'll be taking pre-orders for batches of cookies, and will be available some weekends at Suzy Q's gift shop on North Seward Avenue in Auburn.