November is National Family Caregivers Month! It is a time to recognize the significant contributions made by caregivers throughout the year as they provide care and assistance to those who need help to remain in their homes and communities of choice. These caregivers provide the majority of long-term care assistance given to frail, older residents and adults with disabilities. Without the care provided by these dedicated caregivers, their family members and others they care for would likely be placed in an institutional setting or nursing home, sometimes miles away from their homes and family members. The financial effect of the care provided by caregivers is enormous, given the fact that without their care, costly institutionalization may be the only option for those they care for.
As the baby boomers age, the older population will grow at an accelerated pace and we will experience the aging of the older population. As the population ages, its need for assistance in the tasks of everyday living will increase. Given a choice, most older individuals would prefer to remain in the community, living in their own homes. This assistance is likely to come first from informal caregivers and second from the formal system of home and community-based long-term care services.
Family caregivers want their loved ones to have the best care possible — at the doctor's office, at the hospital and at home. We encourage family caregivers to ask questions, explore options and share in the care decisions that affect the health and well-being of their loved ones.
You know your loved one better, and spend more time with them, than anyone else does. Talk to them about what their goals are for treatment and their care in general. It can be hard to talk about goals when facing a disease. But these talks help make sure your loved ones are getting the care they want.
Is your loved one responding well to treatment? If not, ask your doctor if there are other options. New treatments are available every day. Whether it's a different dose, a new medication or a new procedure, speak up and ask your doctor if there are options you and your loved one should consider.
The internet is a great research tool, but it can also be full of conflicting, and even dangerous advice — so don't stop there! Be curious about that article you just read. Is it from a reliable source? Talk to friends, family and doctors to ask as many questions as possible to learn about your loved one's condition.
If your loved one is in the hospital, be sure to ask what happens next. Will they need home care after being discharged? Are there new medications or procedures you will need to manage at home? Will you be trained on what to do and how to do it? A lot of care happens at home and you need to be prepared to provide that care.
Don't be shy about asking questions about insurance coverage. Is your parents' Medicare plan the best option or should you change plans during open enrollment? Was a medication switched for a medical reason, or because your insurance no longer covered it? If coverage was denied, what can you do to change their minds?
Caregivers dedicate an average of 20 hours per week to the provision of care and even more time when caring for someone with multiple disabilities. Almost one-third of all caregivers are balancing work and caregiving responsibilities, making their efforts even more difficult to maintain. Often times caregiving is challenging and can create physical, emotional and financial strains on the caregiver. An increasing body of evidence indicates that caregiving can take a major toll on the physical and mental health of the caregiver, and even on their mortality.
For additional information about caregiver support services available for caregivers in Cayuga County, contact the Cayuga County Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226.
Family caregiving is stressful, but the more you know, the more confident and capable you will be when providing care. Remember: Knowledge is power!