The Cayuga County Office for the Aging and NY Connecs invite you to participate in our fourth annual Senior Moments Resource Fair! We will have present a wide variety of organizations that provide services, information and assistance to senior citizens, their caregivers and family members. Our goal is to educate the community about the importance of planning for the care of elderly family members by providing the necessary information and resources at a convenient, one-stop-shop event. We have many new and interesting organizations attending this year, as well as the usual vendors that have participated every year!
The fourth annual Senior Moments Resource Fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The event is free and open to the public. Seniors can request rides there by calling the SCAT Van by Sept. 6 at (315) 253-0996.
The fair will include a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. where the Cayuga County Office for the Aging will share information about programs and services, and listen to suggestions for program needs. We value your input! How can we help the older citizens in our community and their families meet the challenges of aging in the coming years?
Attorneys from Boyle & Anderson P.C. will provide brief senior legal consultations from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jessica Strassle, director of the Cayuga County Veterans' Services Agency, will provide an overview at 10:30 a.m. of the many types of assistance available to veterans, how to determine eligibility and how to apply.
At 11:45 a.m., the Office for the Aging and NY Connects will present a panel of local professionals, "Aides in the Home: How to Get Them and How to Pay for Them."
Attendees can register for door prizes at the mall's Savannah Bank entrance. Each participant will receive a goody bag, and many of the vendor tables will be giving away their own freebies. The Cayuga County Clerk's Office will offer veteran discount cards and passport processing in the food court area; for documentation requirements, call (315) 253-1271. Wegmans Pharmacy will again offer flu shots at the fair. Also available will be Medicare information, benefits eligibility screenings and information on long-term care options. There will be refreshments offered, as well. For more information, call the Cayuga County Office for the Aging at (315) 253-1226.
We are excited about this year’s Senior Moments Resource Fair and are looking forward to your attendance!