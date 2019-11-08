Janet Murphy will talk about her trip to Uganda during a program, "Travel Diaries," taking place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora.
Murphy will talk about her work with Limited Resource Teacher Training in the rural Bwindi region of the African nation this past summer. She was able to contribute to the education of teachers and students there through her work with the international organization, which is dedicated to improving education in developing countries.
The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, call (315) 364-8074.