In 2018, more than 40,000 Cayuga County residents received help from one of the many programs that receive funding from the United Way.
As the leaders of the United Way of Cayuga County's 2019 fundraising campaign, the 31 members of Auburn's Alberici family have dedicated themselves to making sure those 40,000 people can continue to get the help that they need.
Husband and wife Gino and Maxine previously led the fundraising campaign in 2009, and this time decided to involve all three generations of the family, including their six adult children and their spouses, and their 17 grandchildren.
This time around, the Albericis are working hard to reach a fundraising goal of $850,000.
On Monday, Maxine was joined by her son Jeff, his wife, Megan, and their daughter Sarah at the Auburn Fire Department headquarters for one of the many fundraising events the family has organized.
Part of what makes the Albericis natural fundraisers, several members of the family said, is the deep connection they have to the Cayuga County community.
Gino worked as a social studies teacher in Port Byron and led the football team there for 34 years, while Maxine had a similar impact as a teacher at Auburn High School and member of the board of many charity organizations.
At the firehouse, several firefighters came up to Maxine to give her a hug, thanking her for her dedication as their teacher or passing their thanks on to Gino. Others shook Jeff's hand as they talked about his work as a modified boy's lacrosse coach in Auburn.
It's a sight several Albericis said is common.
"We did not go to one place where one of us didn't know somebody," Maxine said of the 2009 campaign.
Another aspect of fundraising the family said they enjoy is the willingness of the community to help.
"It doesn't matter what the cause is, people get behind it and help out and that's an amazing thing about this community," Gino and Maxine's son John Alberici said.
Although Maxine and Gino are leading the way with the campaign, everyone in the family has gotten involved. John and Wendy's daughter Jillian organized a can and bottle drive with her AHS lacrosse co-captain Lexy Driscoll, which Jeff's younger daughter Sarah also participated in.
In just one day of collections, that drive raised approximately $460.
"That's a lot of nickels," Gino said.
The idea for the drive, Jillian said, came from a similarly successful drive by the AHS girls swim team, but the idea to do it to help the community came from her family.
“My grandparents do a lot for me, as do my parents, and the United Way means a lot to them, my grandparents especially," Jillian said. "So in a way it was giving back to my community, but also to my family.”
The United Way this year is funding 31 different programs within 21 agencies that serve Cayuga County. Some of the beneficiaries include the Auburn Rescue Mission, Auburn Public Theater and the Booker T. Washington Community Center.
Among the number of fundraising events the family has scheduled, Gino was particularly excited when he received confirmation that Auburn native and Major League Baseball player Tim Locastro agreed to sign autographs for children in exchange for donations later in November.
Gino said he often gets phone calls or otherwise catches up with players he once coached, and they reminiscence about their big moments as a team. But Gino said things as small as donating to a campaign can be just as meaningful as those big moments.
"I like to tell people life is often defined by the small things you do, not always the big," he said.