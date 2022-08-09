 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Teddy Bears' Picnic to feature puppet show, workshop in Aurora

  • 0
Aurora Free Library

The Aurora Free Library is located in a Tudor building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

 tourcayuga.com

The annual Teddy Bears' Picnic will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora.

Guests are invited to bring a bear and a picnic lunch at noon. All bears in attendance will receive a prize.

At 12:30 p.m., the picnic will feature a puppet show by the LilySilly Puppets, "Wanda and the Three Potions." According to the library, "Wanda the Wizard has always been very helpful on the set of Aunt Irene's variety show, but her new potions are making a magical mess. See the singing Ms. Lips, the Opera Cat, a celebrity giraffe and more!" The show will also feature live music by classically trained Matthew Ocone.

The show will be followed by a puppet making workshop.

The picnic is funded by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts Finger Lakes Community Arts Grant regrant program.

People are also reading…

For more information, call (315) 364-8074 or email aurorafreelibrarycny@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Zamniak Del Favero

DEL FAVERO, Helen Zamniak, 87, the loving wife of Peter Del Favero, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 in her home. Private funeral …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The best oils to use for every hair type

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News