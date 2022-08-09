Teddy Bears' Picnic to feature puppet show, workshop in Aurora

The annual Teddy Bears' Picnic will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Aurora Free Library, 370 Main St., Aurora.
Guests are invited to bring a bear and a picnic lunch at noon. All bears in attendance will receive a prize.
At 12:30 p.m., the picnic will feature a puppet show by the LilySilly Puppets, "Wanda and the Three Potions." According to the library, "Wanda the Wizard has always been very helpful on the set of Aunt Irene's variety show, but her new potions are making a magical mess. See the singing Ms. Lips, the Opera Cat, a celebrity giraffe and more!" The show will also feature live music by classically trained Matthew Ocone.
The show will be followed by a puppet making workshop.
The picnic is funded by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts Finger Lakes Community Arts Grant regrant program.
For more information, call (315) 364-8074 or email aurorafreelibrarycny@gmail.com.