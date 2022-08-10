Tehan: What is the magic of the Play Space?

Many folks still ask what the Play Space is all about. Who runs it? How can we get one of these in our community?

As a guest Lake Life writer today, I would like to take this opportunity to thank this community from the bottom of our hearts for believing in the concept of Play Space — envisioning a special place for VICs (very important children) in our community that is unique, joyful and a true gift to the area.

The Play Space's mission is to enrich young children’s lives by providing a welcoming place where young children and their families play, learn and grow together. It is a nonprofit organization founded in 2016 and overseen by a volunteer board of 16 people. Visitors love the Play Space, and ask us all the time how to replicate this.

The Play Space is unique because it was created using a children’s museum designer. The exhibits are beautiful, fun and interactive, and facilitate all kinds of imaginative play! It was also designed for very young children ages birth to 6 years. The exhibits are scaled to fit small growing toddlers and preschoolers! It’s not a drop-off experience, but one in which families come to play, learn and grow together.

Families truly enjoy their play time here. They find joy in playing grocer, building towers and creating artwork to hang on the refrigerator at home. Sometimes it’s a one-on-one experience; sometimes it ends up being a small group effort as others add blocks or bring vegetables to the cash register. These are connections that build strong families and strong communities. All of us together, playing and sharing time and space with each other.

It’s a gift to the community, as it's affordable for all. A generous operating grant from the Allyn Family Foundation keeps our admission fee low and accessible. The doors opened in 2017 with the concept that if we built an environment where families with young children wanted to spend time together, we could better support them. Our staff is knowledgeable about early childhood development, play and the community resources and services available to support a young family’s healthy development. We work with numerous community partners and agencies.

It hard to believe that one year ago in August 2021, we reopened in our new space — and it’s all that we dreamed it to be! With three times the space, families have a clean, safe environment with plenty of room to spread out and make the most of their play experiences. We now serve children up to 8 years of age with a big kid area, and the expanded Wegmans play market is a favorite for all! The open floor concept provides opportunities for families with young children to safely explore their community, which is of the utmost importance now more than ever as we continue to learn to live with COVID-19.

Cayuga County Women, Infants and Children, our fabulous partner and tenant, is now located across the hall from us. We continue to work together in numerous ways to support families with young children; Baby Weigh and Play is a prime example. Families with non-walking babies attend their nutrition counseling appointment and come across the hall with their peer counselor to join Miss Jill and her one-hour Baby Play Group. Here, new parents support one another and learn new activities and understanding of their child’s development.

As we look forward to our second year, it’s with great anticipation that we begin planning for an outdoor play area. It’s our intention to bring the magic of Play Space outdoors! Having this option for families is important. We have all greatly appreciated open-air spaces these past two years.

We want our youngest children to explore the outdoors in a natural setting. We envision a baby garden where non-walkers can safely explore mounds and tunnels on soft turf like groundcover. Caregivers can breathe in fresh air and feel the warm sunshine upon their faces. Preschoolers will have areas for a mud kitchen, water wall, gravel pit and ride-on toy track, and their own hill slide to play on. Spending time outside is good for our souls. Yes, Mother Nature brings us cold and snowy winters but ahh, those days when the sun shines brightly will be treasured with a short romp in the outdoor Play Space.

Thank you to all the past donors, individuals, businesses and foundations who have generously given to support this tremendous opportunity for families in our community. This community realizes how important our young families are to the health of its future. We are grateful for your kindness and generosity.

