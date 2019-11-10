{{featured_button_text}}
Turkeys

Turkeys were donated to Calvary Food Pantry Nov. 18, 2018, at First Presbyterian Church in Auburn.

 Provided

Turkey Donation Sunday will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 24, in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.

Donations of turkeys will be accepted for the Calvary Food Pantry, which counts on the annual event to help it provide for local families for Thanksgiving.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

For more information, call the church at (315) 252-3861 or the pantry at (315) 252-7772.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0