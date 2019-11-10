Turkey Donation Sunday will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Nov. 24, in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 112 South St., Auburn.
Donations of turkeys will be accepted for the Calvary Food Pantry, which counts on the annual event to help it provide for local families for Thanksgiving.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
For more information, call the church at (315) 252-3861 or the pantry at (315) 252-7772.