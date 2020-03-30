The Citizen's community bulletin board: Good deeds and more during COVID-19

With schools and most businesses closed, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life in the Cayuga County area significantly. But in this time of social distancing, there are many stories of people in the community coming together in spirit, if not in person.
This new community bulletin board is a place to collect those stories. It will be updated regularly, and new stories will be published every Tuesday in The Citizen during the pandemic. If you have a story you want to share — an act of kindness by a business, a thoughtful gesture by a neighbor — please send it to david.wilcox@lee.net. Needs for donations or volunteers, and ways people are working around social distancing, will be shared here as well.
Take care everyone — we really are all in this together.
• The Booker T. Washington Community Center is offering dinners for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays at the center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn. Dinners are free to all children in the Auburn Enlarged City School District. For more information, call (315) 253-3207 or visit facebook.com/btwcc.
• Bright Window Cleaning, of Auburn, is offering free gift cards to any police, fire and medical staff during the pandemic at the downtown location of Dunkin', 2 E. Genesee St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 282-7965 or visit facebook.com/brightwindowcleaningservice.
• Kim Dungey, volunteer driver coordinator for the Cayuga County Office for the Aging's Senior Nutrition Program, applauds the community members who have offered to fill in delivering meals to vulnerable and isolated seniors in the community. Some of the program's older drivers had to step down from driving due to concern about the virus, Dungey said. The program is trying to schedule the same drivers for the same routes each day to minimize exposure for the drivers and the meal recipients, and additional safety precautions are being taken as well.
• Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck thanks the Union Springs Central School District, including nurse Jane Bacon and Steve and Bettie Fedrizzi, for answering his call in need of thermometers last week.
• Last Shot Distillery in Skaneateles is manufacturing hand sanitizer during the pandemic. It distributed free bottles from the first batch to Gateway Senior Apartments, Skaneateles village offices for the police, M&T Bank, the Marcellus Fire Department and Camillus Ridge Terrace Senior Housing. Bottles are 200 milliliters and $5 to cover cost, with a two bottle limit per person. The distillery is also open for bottle sales. For more information, call (315) 554-8241 or visit facebook.com/lastshotdistillery.
• Linda Johnson, of Auburn, thanks her neighbor Jessica Gasparro for gifting people in the community with red bows recently. Cards attached to the bows say they honor and support health care workers in the community. Gasparro has also tied bows around some trees on Genesee Street downtown, and near Auburn Community Hospital.
• MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora has begun making reusable masks for local first responders and health care workers, including Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga Correctional Facility and local New York State Police barracks. The retailer is also in talks with local nursing homes. The team previously responsible for creating and sewing bags and other small home decor items is working on the masks, and hopes to send out 500 a week for the foreseeable future.
• The family of Marilyn Kirk Zeyak is asking the community to wish her a happy 80th birthday by sending cards to her at 2329 Dodd Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23454. Marilyn was born and raised in Auburn, and her family was planning a surprise party for March 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn before they were forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus.
• The Moravia Hope Pantry is serving triple the usual number of families at this time, and so the pantry is seeking donations of money and nonperishable food. Money can be sent to P.O. Box 462, 66 Aurora St., Moravia, and food can be placed in the tubs outside the entrance at that same address.
• Pat Messina, of Auburn, has been making protective masks from her dining room table. She started making them for her daughter, who works at a medical facility in Rochester that ran out of masks. Messina now continues to sew masks for any people or organizations that need them.
• Smitty's Fish House West in Auburn is offering hot lunches for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. The meals are supported by donations from the community. The restaurant is located at 343 Genesee St. For more information, call (315) 253-3403.
The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life in Cayuga County in almost every conceivable way.
• Auburn quilter Stephanie McCall's effort to create protective face masks for local first responders and health care providers is underway. She said she has had several people donate supplies, and that Finger Lakes Laser owner Matt Jones is cutting mask pieces with his machines to speed up the process. People can contact McCall at stephsquilts123@gmail.com or facebook.com/stephanie.mccall.39 to obtain mask patterns. Masks should be placed in a Ziploc bag, with the creator's name and address on the outside. Bags should then be dropped in the plastic tote on the porch of 342 Clark St., Auburn, and the SCAT Van will pick them up for delivery to medical facilities.
• Vin Gleason, of Auburn, has started a daily motivation and fitness group, and is offering free graphic design services to promote Auburn businesses. For more information, find Gleason on Facebook.
• Vineyard Church in Sennett is hosting weekly drive-through prayer from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church, 360 Grant Ave., Auburn. All are welcome.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.