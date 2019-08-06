Summer is more than halfway over, but there are still a few camps in the Cayuga County area that can give children ways to stay busy until they go back to school:
• Auburn video game lounge The HideOut offers a summer day camp through Aug. 16. The camp will consist of weekly sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with food provided, as well as video games, daily learning activities and outdoor activities. For more information, including pricing, call (315) 294-3560 or visit thehideoutny.com.
• The Montezuma Audubon Center is accepting registration for its summer camps: Aug. 12-16: Nature Camp for ages 6-10; Aug. 19-23: Nature Camp for ages 6-10 The camps take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and space is limited. The center is located at 2295 Route 89, Savannah. For pricing and other information, or to register, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.
• The United Ministry of Aurora will offer a free Summer Music & Drama Camp for children entering grades one through six from Monday through Friday, Aug. 12 through Aug. 16, at the church, 377 Main St., Aurora. The theme of the event is "A Better World Begins With Me," and religious education is not part of the program. The camp will be led by choir director Dan Mullarney, who will be assisted by Mary Ann Vaca, an upper level teacher at Peachtown Elementary. For more information, or a registration form, visit unitedministryofaurora.org or email ma.vaca13@hotmail.com.
• The Art EmPOURium will host a children's summer art camp from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Aug. 19 through 23, at its space on the second floor of 101 Genesee St., Auburn, above Regenerations consignment boutique. Children will create a variety of products in different mediums; the theme of this year's camp is "Woodstock: Five Days of Peace, Music & Art!" Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information, including pricing, visit artempourium.com or call Sue Waby at (315) 406-0097.