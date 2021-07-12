 Skip to main content
The Citizen seeks columnists for features section
COMMUNITY

The Citizen seeks columnists for features section

  Updated
The Citizen is looking for volunteer columnists for its Lake Life section.

Columnists write can write monthly, bimonthly or quarterly about a local subject of their choice. Subjects can include (but are not limited to) history, arts and entertainment, health and fitness, education, agriculture and the environment. Representatives of community organizations are welcome to write about the work of those organizations as well.

Columns cannot promote commercial interests, such as businesses.

The word limit for Lake Life columns is 750, and they may also include pictures and/or videos.

If you're interested in becoming a columnist for The Citizen, contact Lake Life Editor David Wilcox at david.wilcox@lee.net.

