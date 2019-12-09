The Citizen is seeking new volunteer columnists for its Lake Life section.
Columnists write roughly once a month about a specific subject area, such as a school district or a local organization. Columns cannot explicitly promote commercial interests, such as businesses.
The Citizen is particularly interested in featuring columnists who can cover the following subject areas: local libraries, local nonprofits, fitness, education and financial planning.
You have free articles remaining.
The word limit is 750, and columns may also include a picture or two.
If you're interested in becoming a columnist for The Citizen, and have a subject area you would like to write about, contact Lake Life Editor David Wilcox at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net.