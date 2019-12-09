{{featured_button_text}}
Keyboard
Deposit Photos

The Citizen is seeking new volunteer columnists for its Lake Life section.

Columnists write roughly once a month about a specific subject area, such as a school district or a local organization. Columns cannot explicitly promote commercial interests, such as businesses.

The Citizen is particularly interested in featuring columnists who can cover the following subject areas: local libraries, local nonprofits, fitness, education and financial planning.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The word limit is 750, and columns may also include a picture or two. 

If you're interested in becoming a columnist for The Citizen, and have a subject area you would like to write about, contact Lake Life Editor David Wilcox at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0