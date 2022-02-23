 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EMPLOYMENT

The Citizen seeks people for 'great resignation' story

Business woman having headache at office
Deposit Photos

The Citizen is looking to interview people in the Cayuga County area who have left their jobs during COVID-19.

As "the great resignation" continues, we'd like to provide some insight into the reasons local people are leaving or changing careers. Stress? Low pay? Not enough time at home or with family? Whatever your reasons, we'd like to talk to you about them for an upcoming story.

If you'd like to share your story, or know someone else who might, please contact Lake Life Editor David Wilcox at david.wilcox@lee.net or (315) 282-2245.

Tags

