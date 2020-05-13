The Citizen's 2020 farmers market guide: COVID-19 closes one, others adjusting

At least one farmers market in the Cayuga County area won't open this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but others are preparing for a season with a few new rules.
Those rules come from the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which has issued guidance to farmers markets in order to limit potential virus exposure for vendors and customers.
The guidance includes no entertainment, no cooking demos or samples, and no non-food vendors except for soap and sanitizer. Markets should also employ social distancing measures like spacing out vendors and minimizing the amount of time customers spend at their tables. Signage with information on stopping the spread of the coronavirus should be posted at markets, the department says, and customers ages 2 and older must wear a mask or cloth face covering if they can medically tolerate it. (To read the department's guidance in full, visit agriculture.ny.gov.)
For the Owasco Farmers Market, the restrictions on socializing were part of the reason it will not return this summer.
"Our market was not just a grab-and-go market, it was a community event, with neighbors meeting from all over," it posted on Facebook. "This could easily cause social distancing difficulties."
But other markets in the Cayuga County area are going ahead in compliance with the state's guidance.
The first of them to open will be the Skaneateles Farmers Market on Thursday, May 21. Manager Sue Murphy told The Citizen Tuesday that the market will take the extra step of funneling customers through one point of entry and one point of exit, as social distancing is easier with one-way traffic. The market will also make hand sanitizer available at the entrance and exit.
With its 10-15 vendors and Austin Park setting, the market is a familiar destination to many, Murphy said. She thinks that'll work to its advantage once they get over any apprehension about coming.
"I think people in the beginning are going to be leery, but once people find their footing and feel more comfortable in places they normally go, we should be OK," she said.
In Auburn, both the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market and the Auburn Farmers Co-op Market will see their table counts decrease due to the state's rules on non-food vendors. But the downtown market is looking forward to a season with meat, cheese, eggs, vegetables, fruit and more available on the plaza in front of the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, said its visitor experience manager, Courtney Kasper. The market, which begins June 20, is still taking applications and there is no charge for vendors.
The Auburn Farmers Co-op Market, meanwhile, will mark its 70th year this season. Opening June 2 in the parking lot across from Curley's Restaurant, the market is also still accepting applications, and plans to hold an anniversary celebration when the state permits. The market has also invited vendors from area markets that have closed, including Owasco and Baldwinsville.
Also opening this spring will be the Aurora Farmers Market May 30, the Moravia Farmers Market June 4 and the Seneca Falls Farmers Market June 16. Organizers of both the Moravia and Seneca Falls markets said any operational changes due to the pandemic will be finalized closer to their opening.
Ellen Hall, who's part of the committee that runs the Aurora market, said the crafters will be missed there. But in addition to the dozen or so food vendors, this summer's market will feature a herbalist with hand sanitizer and two soap makers. She hopes more crafters will be able to rejoin the market as the state reopens and recovers from the pandemic. With its view of Cayuga Lake, the market will have customers waiting for them, Hall expects.
"People are still enthusiastic and they will be coming," she said. "They should feel comfortable coming."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
