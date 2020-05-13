The Citizen's 2020 farmers market guide: COVID-19 closes one, others adjusting

But other markets in the Cayuga County area are going ahead in compliance with the state's guidance.

The first of them to open will be the Skaneateles Farmers Market on Thursday, May 21. Manager Sue Murphy told The Citizen Tuesday that the market will take the extra step of funneling customers through one point of entry and one point of exit, as social distancing is easier with one-way traffic. The market will also make hand sanitizer available at the entrance and exit.

With its 10-15 vendors and Austin Park setting, the market is a familiar destination to many, Murphy said. She thinks that'll work to its advantage once they get over any apprehension about coming.

"I think people in the beginning are going to be leery, but once people find their footing and feel more comfortable in places they normally go, we should be OK," she said.