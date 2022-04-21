The Citizen's 2022 Earth Day events guide: Local cleanups and more

Friday is Earth Day, and with the annual day of care for the environment will come several cleanups and other events in the Cayuga County area and beyond over the next week:

Local

🌎 An Earth Day fish dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn. Dinners cost $14, and are available for eating in or takeout. The dinner is for members and guests. For more information, call (315) 252-4351.

🌎 The state's annual Canal Clean Sweep will take place locally with three cleanup events Saturday, April 23. The village of Jordan will host two, the first being from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning at the pavilion on North Beaver Street. Bags and rakes will be provided, and volunteers are encouraged to bring boots and gloves to pick up sticks, trash and leaves along the canal. For more information, email kaf0099@msn.com. The second cleanup in Jordan will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, by Lyons National Bank at 2 N. Main St. For more information, email mwysocki1181@gmail.com. There will also be a cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, at Heritage Park in the town of Montezuma. Hosted by the Montezuma Historical Society and Friends of the Park, the cleanup will include trail checking and clearing, mulching the butterfly garden, cleaning trailhead kiosks and staining benches. Volunteers can meet at the trailhead on High Street just north of the Montezuma Firehouse. For more information, email sml115@tds.net.

🌎 The city of Auburn's annual Owasco River Earth Day cleanup will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23. Volunteers can meet at the Mill Street Dam or the intersection of Canal and Osborne streets in Auburn to clean up the banks of the river. Volunteers should bring their own gloves and rakes if they can. Bags for garbage and leaves will be provided, and some tools will be available for those who do not bring them. The cleanup is hosted by the Auburn Beautification Commission, city of Auburn, Cayuga Climate Action and Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District. For more information, visit beautifulauburn.org.

🌎 The Sterling Nature Center's annual Spring Beach Cleanup is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the center, Jensvold Road, Sterling. Volunteers will help clean up the Lake Ontario shoreline. Bags and gloves will be available but volunteers are welcome to bring their own. They should dress for the weather, as the lakeshore can be cooler and windier than inland this time of year. For more information, call (315) 947-6143 or visit cayugacounty.us/446/sterling-nature-center.

Regional

🌎 Earth Day cleanup: 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse. For more information, or to sign up, email hstrong@rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

🌎 Earth Week confidential document shredding for Seneca County residents: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo. For more information, call (315) 539-9251 or email seneca@cornell.edu.

🌎 Third annual Earth Day cleanup: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 23, Harbor Brook, Syracuse. Meet at Onondaga Lake Visitors Center at 280 Restoration Way, Syracuse, for caravan to site, where volunteers will pick up debris from lake's southwest shoreline and learn about wildlife and habitats there. Wear shoes or boots and long pants and sleeves, and bring work gloves. Rain or shine. For more information, call (315) 365-3588 or email montezuma@audubon.org.

🌎 Canal Clean Sweep: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Erie Canal Museum, 318 Erie Blvd. E., Syracuse. For more information, or to register, email educator@eriecanalmuseum.org or call (315) 471-0593.

🌎 Party for the Planet, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place, Syracuse. Exhibitor tables, keeper chats with zoo animals and more. Admission $9 or less. For more information, visit rosamondgiffordzoo.org.

🌎 Earth Week drive-thru clothing and food drive for Seneca County House of Concern, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, main parking lot, Waterloo Premium Outlets, 655 Route 318, Waterloo. For more information, visit houseofconcern.org.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.