The Citizen's 2022 farmers market guide

Farmers market season will begin soon in Cayuga County, with the following set to take place:

Auburn Farmers Co-op Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning June 2 in the parking lot across from Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-8609.

Auburn: Summer Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., alternating Saturdays from June 25 through Sept. 3, Genesee Street, Auburn. For more information, call (315) 258-9820 or visit visitauburnny.com.

Aurora Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 28 at the Wells College boathouse on Route 90, Aurora. For more information, call (315) 364-3248.

Cato Village Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 23 in Mott Park on Route 34, Cato. For more information, call (315) 480-1940.

Moravia Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning June 2 in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia. For more information, call (315) 730-1412.

Port Byron Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays beginning in mid-July at Schasel Park, Route 31, Port Byron. For more information, call (315) 776-4321.

Owasco Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 15 under the town shelter at 7198 Owasco Road, Owasco. For more information, call (315) 253-9021.

Seneca Falls Farmers Market: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays beginning June 21 at People's Park, 15 Water St., Seneca Falls. Visit senecamarket.com.

Skaneateles Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 26 and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 28 in Austin Park, Skaneateles. For more information, visit facebook.com/skanfarmersmarket.

To add a market to The Citizen's listings, email citizenfeatures@lee.net.

