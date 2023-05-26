Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Farmers market season is getting underway in the Cayuga County area, and here are the ones we know will be open this year:

Auburn Farmers Co-op Market: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning June 1 in the parking lot across from Curley's, 96 State St., Auburn. For more information, call (315) 704-8609 or visit facebook.com/auburnfarmerscoopmarketinc.

Downtown Auburn Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 24 through Aug. 26, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Auburn. For more information, call (315) 258-9820 or visit facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny.

Hops N Shop: Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, June 4 through Sept. 24, at Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn. Visit prisoncitybrewing.com.

Aurora Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 27 at the Wells College boathouse lawn, Route 90, Aurora. For more information, visit facebook.com/afmboathouse.

Moravia Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays beginning TBA in the parking lot of Kinney Drugs, 130 Main St., Moravia. For more information, visit facebook.com/moraviafarmersmarket.

Owasco Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning June 14 under the town shelter at 7198 Owasco Road, Owasco. For more information, visit facebook.com/owascofarmmarket.

Skaneateles Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, May 25 through Oct. 12, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, May 27 through Oct. 14, in Austin Park, 1 E. Austin St., Skaneateles. For more information, visit facebook.com/skanfarmersmarket.

To add a market to The Citizen's listings, email citizenfeatures@lee.net.