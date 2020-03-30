The Citizen's community bulletin board: Good deeds and more during COVID-19

• Linda Johnson, of Auburn, thanks her neighbor Jessica Gasparro for gifting people in the community with red bows recently. Cards attached to the bows say they honor and support health care workers in the community. Gasparro has also tied bows around some trees on Genesee Street downtown, and near Auburn Community Hospital.

• MacKenzie-Childs in Aurora has begun making reusable masks for local first responders and health care workers, including Auburn Community Hospital, Cayuga Correctional Facility and local New York State Police barracks. The retailer is also in talks with local nursing homes. The team previously responsible for creating and sewing bags and other small home decor items is working on the masks, and hopes to send out 500 a week for the foreseeable future.

• The family of Marilyn Kirk Zeyak is asking the community to wish her a happy 80th birthday by sending cards to her at 2329 Dodd Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23454. Marilyn was born and raised in Auburn, and her family was planning a surprise party for March 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn before they were forced to cancel it due to the coronavirus.