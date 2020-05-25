The Citizen's COVID-19 community bulletin board: Auburn connecting children, seniors

• Tonzi's Catering Co. in Auburn will be at Auburn High School from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, to give its award-winning mac-and-cheese fritters to every member of the senior class. "It's our small way to give something back to a class that has had so much taken from them," the caterer said on Facebook.

• Vin Gleason is working with the Auburn Hunger Task Force to raise money for every mile he runs in May and donate it to local food pantries. He has pledged to walk or run at least 100 miles this month, and has raised more than $850, with a goal of $2,000 this month. As of May 15, he has completed 60 miles. His team is aiming for 1,000 miles this month. For more information, or to donate, search for "100 Mile fundraiser for Auburn Hunger Task Force Inc." on Facebook.

May 11

• Auburn Community Hospital thanks Bass Pro Shops for its recent donation of medical masks.