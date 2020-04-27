The Citizen's COVID-19 community bulletin board: Cayuga County Wine Fairies and more

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With schools and most businesses closed, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life in the Cayuga County area significantly.

But in this time of social distancing, there are many stories of people in the community coming together in spirit, if not in person.

This community bulletin board is a place to collect those stories. It will be updated regularly, and new stories will be published every Tuesday in The Citizen during the pandemic. If you have a story you want to share — an act of kindness by a business, a thoughtful gesture by a neighbor — please send it to david.wilcox@lee.net. Needs for donations or volunteers, and ways people are working around social distancing, will be shared here as well.

Take care everyone — we really are all in this together.

April 27