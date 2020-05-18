The Citizen's COVID-19 community bulletin board: Gifts, gestures and more

• The Skaneateles Rotary Club has canceled its annual Father's Day pancake breakfast, but will have a virtual pancake breakfast fundraiser to raise money for the community. Tickets will enter people into a raffle for gift certificates for local businesses through the Skaneateles Chamber of Commerce, and proceeds will go to local food pantries and meal programs. “Instead of feeding you pancakes this year, we are asking you to help us feed those who are struggling,” club member Tyler Lorey said in a news release. “Skaneateles is a strong community, and together Rotarians will use this lack of a gathering to virtually come together and help our community as a whole.” For more information, or to access the raffle, visit go.rallyup.com/skanrotary.

• Tonzi's Catering Co. in Auburn will be at Auburn High School from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, to give its award-winning mac-and-cheese fritters to every member of the senior class. "It's our small way to give something back to a class that has had so much taken from them," the caterer said on Facebook.