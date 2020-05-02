The Citizen's COVID-19 community bulletin board: Running for food pantries and more

• Stryker Homes resident Star Pratt surprised all the residents of the Auburn building by sewing and hanging more than 100 homemade face masks on their door knobs last week. Many residents didn't have a mask beforehand. Stryker resident Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore thanked Pratt for her gesture: "When Star Pratt moved into Stryker Homes two years ago, she became one of the more active volunteers among a handful of seniors who donate their time to help with activities in the building. (Her craft class is a big favorite.) However, she's 'gone outside the box' with her most recent effort! ... It's really not a surprise that she would do such a time-consuming task ... after all, she'd worked over 30 years as a nurse's aid!"