'The 'D' Word': Auburn teacher releases children's book about grief

Stefanie Corey knows how difficult it can be for children to deal with "The 'D' Word."

An art teacher at Genesee Elementary School in Auburn, Corey was 23 when she lost her two-years-older cousin, Jessica Gentile, to a heroin overdose in 2013.

The death was hard for Corey — and for the children in their family.

Afterward, Corey looked for books that could help the children cope with the waves of denial, anger and more that came with the loss. But most of them sugarcoated the subject.

So, years later, when Corey was assigned a publication design project for her master's program at SUNY Oswego, she knew what she wanted to create: a book that truly helps children cope with death.

"The 'D' Word," which Corey wrote and illustrated, was completed in 2020.

She didn't do anything with the book for awhile. Then, in November, the Genesee community unexpectedly lost second grade teacher Susan Carter. Corey was filling in for her the morning Carter's students found out she passed away. As she watched them react to the distressing news, she realized "The 'D' Word" could help.

"They need something like this, and I think I'm just going to go for it," she recalled thinking during an interview with The Citizen on Thursday. "If I can help one kid, I figured it'd be worth it."

Corey used Amazon to self-publish the book, and as of Jan. 25, "The 'D' Word" is available on Kindle and paperback through the online retailer.

The book depicts triangles, squares and other shapes in mixed media as its characters. Corey wanted to avoid people with specific traits, she said, as they might evoke memories of a loved one the reader lost. The book starts by asking if there's someone they miss, and at one point, it portrays a funeral as an older figure tells a younger one how they might feel about death. The arc of the book follows the Kubler-Ross stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — and lets children know it's OK to experience those emotions.

The book also lets children know that while they'll never see their loved one in person again, Corey said, things will get better as time goes by.

"The words to it were pretty much what I went through," she said. "You just won't believe it, you'd never think about them leaving me. It's what a young mind goes through."

Among the first recipients of "The 'D' Word" was Beth Robinson, a fellow teacher at Genesee Elementary. The book is well-written and addresses the many feelings of grief honestly, Robinson told The Citizen, while assuring young readers that those feelings are normal. She told Corey she wished she had the book for her nephews when her brother passed away nine years ago.

"I love how it focuses on being able to be happy in the memories of our loved ones that we've lost," she said. "Unless you've gone through it, you don't know. It's so much for kids to understand."

Corey said she's sold about 50 copies of "The 'D' Word" so far. It's available at the Genesee Elementary School library, though she doesn't plan on promoting the book too heavily there. But she does plan on sharing the book with any students who experience the death of a loved one the way she did almost a decade ago.

"It's not for the fame, it's mostly just to help people," she said. "I think it's been helpful to me, too. It's helped me remember everything that happened."

