The impact of incarceration: Auburn part of study on 'Cultural Politics of Prison Towns'

How does having a prison in the center of Auburn shape the people who live here? Our politics? Our beliefs?
These are the questions at the center of "Cultural Politics of Prison Towns," a study being conducted by University of Rochester professors Kristin Doughty and Joshua Dubler.
So far, the ethnographic study has sent students to collect data at six prison towns within 90 miles of Rochester: Attica, Albion, Elmira, Groveland, Romulus and, in fall 2018, Auburn.
In an interview with The Citizen Feb. 27, Doughty said six students spent that semester visiting the city on a regular basis. The study "gave them a fairly long leash," she said, so they were free to pursue its central questions as they saw fit. That meant visiting Auburn's historic and cultural sites, eating at its restaurants and more activities — and, all the while, talking to its people.
"Our hypothesis is that the presence of a high concentration of prisons has some impact on how we think about everyday life, the same way having lots of lakes does. But what are those impacts, and how do we understand them?" Doughty said. "Are there ideas that get normalized by the presence of walls, or by being surrounded by people who work in the industry?"
Because the study is still underway, Doughty said, there are no conclusions to draw yet. But one variable it explores is the visibility of Auburn Correctional Facility.
While the prison's central location in the city would seem to make it more visible to people in Auburn, the opposite is just as true, one of Doughty's students wrote in a blog post.
"Residents of Auburn don’t view the prison as something that is central to their community. It exists on the periphery, despite it being physically in the center of the town," the student wrote. "I think this is, in part, because of the fact that it has always been there. It’s become a part of the community that people have accepted as theirs, so isn't conceived as being out of the ordinary."
The prison is also made more visible by its place in history, being the site of the first inmate execution by electric chair in 1890, and 11 years later the execution of President McKinley assassin Leon Czolgosz. The electric chair is an example of the prison's local cultural presence as well. There's the chair in Swaby's Tavern, for instance, and the iconography of Prison City Pub & Brewery.
"(Prison City) is a place the town has pride in, with award-winning beers, and mug shots on the walls," she said. "But what do these kinds of playful things do in terms of normalizing prisons?"
Still, many of the people Doughty's students interviewed said they don't think about the prison. Even one of her students, who is from Auburn, told her at the beginning of the study that it never occurred to him that a prison is a piece of where he was raised. The professor was also surprised to see that the new Equal Rights Heritage Center doesn't mention the prison, she said.
"It's a question of where the prison gets foregrounded vs. where it gets erased," Doughty said, arguing that mass incarceration is a contemporary form of slavery and thus an equal rights issue.
Doughty said her students have interviewed some people who work in corrections, as well as the family of some officers. However, she and Dubler are not formally working with Auburn Correctional Facility, nor do they seek to go inside the prison. But she is interested in tracing how ideas about what happens inside prisons are transmitted outside of them.
That's one form of quantitative data that "Cultural Politics of Prison Towns" could incorporate along with its interviews, Doughty said. Some of her students have also explored census and economic data in the towns they're studying. She said that data could be used to debunk a common myth in prison towns: that there was no crime there until the inmates, or their families, arrived.
In a blog post, one student shared a story about his interview with a man named Alan, whom the student met at Cayuga Community College. Alan used the word "crazies" to describe the former inmates who remained in Auburn, the student wrote. The word "ultimately minimizes and dehumanizes this population of people," they continued.
Similarly, living close to a prison could shape someone's response to New York's new bail reform law, Doughty said. She hopes her study can articulate precisely how.
"There's a lot happening at the national and local levels around these issues, and there's something to be disentangled and learned from in our historical moment," she said.
