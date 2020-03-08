The impact of incarceration: Auburn part of study on 'Cultural Politics of Prison Towns'

Still, many of the people Doughty's students interviewed said they don't think about the prison. Even one of her students, who is from Auburn, told her at the beginning of the study that it never occurred to him that a prison is a piece of where he was raised. The professor was also surprised to see that the new Equal Rights Heritage Center doesn't mention the prison, she said.

"It's a question of where the prison gets foregrounded vs. where it gets erased," Doughty said, arguing that mass incarceration is a contemporary form of slavery and thus an equal rights issue.

Doughty said her students have interviewed some people who work in corrections, as well as the family of some officers. However, she and Dubler are not formally working with Auburn Correctional Facility, nor do they seek to go inside the prison. But she is interested in tracing how ideas about what happens inside prisons are transmitted outside of them.

That's one form of quantitative data that "Cultural Politics of Prison Towns" could incorporate along with its interviews, Doughty said. Some of her students have also explored census and economic data in the towns they're studying. She said that data could be used to debunk a common myth in prison towns: that there was no crime there until the inmates, or their families, arrived.